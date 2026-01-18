Detroit cab company partnering with nonprofit to help visually impaired individuals

A Detroit nonprofit is partnering with an iconic cab company to tackle one of the biggest hurdles for blind professionals trying to earn a paycheck: transportation.

Priscilla Miley is a service provider for the Greater Detroit Agency for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

"Basically, teaching you how to take care of yourself, your daily living needs that can include identifying your clothes, your money, cooking, cleaning, learning how to use your telephone and how to use the computer," Miley said.

She visits her clients at home.

"It's very scary to go outside in the world, not knowing how to navigate the world," Miley said.

Getting there can be a challenge.

"We have volunteers that will drive me around. Also Lyft. We have an account with Lyft, but that can be kind of expensive," Miley said.

Now, thanks to a new partnership with Detroit's iconic Checker Cab company, that won't be a problem anymore.

"67% of my staff is blind, so they do not have a vehicle. So this is allowing them to be able to pick up the phone, call Checker and have these rides to these customers," Gary Horton, interim executive director of the Greater Detroit Agency for the Blind & Visually Impaired, said.

Here's how it works.

"We have a block of time between 10 and 2. We do our appointments between those times, and we just call dispatch. They know it's the Checker Block, takes it to the venue and when they have to leave the customer's house, it brings them back to the office. And that all gets billed to us at the end of the month, and their donation is the is the difference between the market rate and in the price that they're charging us," Horton said.

The Checker Block will save the nonprofit money.

"We just saw it as an opportunity to further our services," Frank Soave, president of Checker Cab, said. "And you know, it's an important part of what we do, and it kind of aligns with a lot of the disabled community and underprivileged community work that we already do."

Now, when Miley needs a ride, she can call the same phone number the Checker Cab has always had.

"I'll be able to see more than one client, because a lot of times it's a challenge with trying to get from one place to another. So if I know that I have Checker available, then I'm able to schedule my clients accordingly," she said.

The nonprofit still needs your help.

"This is a great initiative, because it allows people to see blind. People who are blind out doing things, going to work. This would be great for other companies if they can get involved because, people [who] are blind want to work, and access to transportation is key, is key to employment, is key to housing, is key to everything," Miley said.

If you're interested in donating to the nonprofit, click here.