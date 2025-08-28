Detroit-area man charged in crash that killed two children, injured another

Two church leaders arrested after FBI raid; teen shot in Detroit park; other top stories

A Canton, Michigan, man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash on Saturday in Detroit that killed an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old and injured a 16-year-old.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 41-year-old Amir Khalid was arraigned on Monday for two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious injury. Khalid received a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether, subject to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and is prohibited from driving.

The crash happened at about 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Gratiot Avenue and August Street. Prosecutors say Khalid was allegedly driving carelessly on Gratiot Avenue at high speed on Gratoit when he crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto August Street.

Prosecutors say the 8-year-old and 15-year-old were transported to a hospital and were later pronounced dead. A 16-year-old in the vehicle was injured.

Khalid is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 4 and a preliminary exam on Sept. 11.