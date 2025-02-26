Detroit-area man, 64, convicted of shooting stepson

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

Two rescued from trench; Great Lakes Water Authority to hold rate hike hearing; and more top stories

An Eastpointe, Michigan, man accused of shooting his 51-year-old stepson has been found guilty.

Johnny Domingo Walker, 64, was convicted after a five-day jury trial of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, four counts of felony firearm and assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.

He was also charged and found guilty of being a habitual fourth offender.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Walker shot his stepson multiple times on Dec. 22, 2023. Prosecutors say Walker's wife attempted to run out of the house, but he chased after her and pointed a gun at her. That's when police arrived at the home and arrested Walker.

The stepson survived the shooting, according to prosecutors.

"I am grateful to the Eastpointe Police Department for their swift response, which undoubtedly saved lives that day. We also appreciate the jury's time and dedication in delivering justice in this case," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Walker is scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 2.