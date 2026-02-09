More Detroit-area high schools stage walkouts to protest ICE

Students are continuing to use their voices at several high schools across Metro Detroit, opposing ICE activities. This includes Stevenson High School in Livonia, where more than 100 students walked out of class to protest.

Some of the students we talked to said they feel like targets, and they're tired of being quiet about it. They say they not only find strength in using their voices, but also when they see so many of their classmates do the same.

Many of the students say they can't change where they're from, but they can change how people treat them because of it.

"I'm here to represent my people. People shouldn't be fearing for their lives because of their skin color. People shouldn't be fearing for their lives because they speak Spanish, and I'm proud to speak Spanish, I'm proud to be Latina," said sophomore Isabella.

The district said the demonstration went without any issues as 100-150 students gathered to protest on the high school's football field.

A district official told CBS News Detroit that a few students gathered to oppose the walkout.

"It's just really sad that everyone, including my family have to go through this. Every day when I walk from school, I'm so scared, but I don't want to be scared anymore. I want to stand up," said freshman Valentina.

"We're trying to send [the message] that we don't want ICE here and we want ICE out of our states and our country," said junior Dane Sullivan.

Livonia Public Schools issued a statement on Monday, saying:

"While the school district does not support or endorse student walkouts, our school and district administrators are working closely with student organizers to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff, and campus. We value student voice and respect our students' desire to engage in civic expression. We are proud when our students demonstrate passion for issues that matter to them and seek constructive ways to make their voices heard. At the same time, our highest priority is student safety."

In addition to Stevenson, students at Dexter High School and Monroe High School also held a walkout.