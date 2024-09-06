Suspect robs Detroit-area bank wearing "old man" mask, carrying polka dot umbrella, police say

Biden visiting Michigan, Georgia high school shooting suspect in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect robbed a Metro Detroit bank wearing an "old man" mask Friday morning, police said.

At 10:38 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 4747 Haggerty Road in West Bloomfield.

Police are searching for a suspect allegedly wanted in an armed robbery at a bank in West Bloomfield Friday morning. West Bloomfield Police Department

The suspect walked into the bank wearing "an 'old man' Halloween mask with gray hair, blue latex gloves, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white sneakers with neon stripes on them, and carrying a black umbrella with yellow smiley face polka," according to the police department.

Police say the suspect, described as an unknown male who appears to be about 6 feet tall, was also allegedly seen with a pistol during the robbery.

He left the bank with a "large sum" of money in an unknown direction. Police say it is unknown how he left the area.

No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-8934.