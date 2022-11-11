Detroit and LA footwear companies join forces while supporting veterans

(CBS DETROIT) - "Every step matters." It's the mission behind the collaboration of two companies on opposite sides of the country, who have joined forces to change how the footwear industry operates.

Pingree Detroit and COMUNITYmade are coming together to create a limited-edition release of "The Mayor," an urban utility, mid-top sneaker. The shoes will be collaboratively manufactured by both companies using upcycled automotive leather and American-made components.

"When the orders come in, we're going to cut each pair in Detroit, do a portion of the assembly, and then bring them on a train from Detroit to LA, where we're going to co-manufacture them. Our teams will be learning from each other and It's going to be an exciting east-meets-west American manufacturing collaboration," said Jarret Schlaff, Pingree Detroit co-founder and CEO.

Pingree Detroit began seven years ago when the founders said they wanted to create living wage jobs for veterans and Detroiters, while also teaching them skills in industrial sewing, shoe making and leather crafting.

"Before we even had a product in mind, we knew we wanted to do something that would create employment opportunities," said Schlaff. "We sat down with veterans, local block clubs, Veterans nonprofits, and asked how we could be of service, and what support looks like – and their answer was meaningful work, where they could work with their hands and be part of a purpose driven environment again."

The Pingree Detroit team makes shoes, bags, home goods and more, all handmade using leather reclaimed from the Detroit auto industry.

Since the company began, the owners said Pingree Detroit has has kept more than 18 tons of materials, like leather, seatbelt webbing and airbag material, out of landfills. The brand said 77 cents of every dollar made by the company goes towards veterans and the team.

COMUNITYmade was founded in Los Angeles in April 2017. For every pair of shoes they sell, the company said they donate up to 20% to the charity of the customer's choice.

"Our collaboration with Pingree appeals to us because we believe that Pingree shares our mission of training and supporting local artisans to build a stronger community," said Sean Scott, COMUNITYmade co-founder. "Detroit, like Los Angeles, has a rich history of manufacturing knowhow and a pride in the work produced locally."

This Veterans Day, Friday Nov. 11th at 11:11 a.m. EST, Pingree is debuting their partnership with COMUNITYmade by launching 500 pairs of "The Mayor."

"We are excited to launch our first collaboration 'The Mayor' on Veterans Day with Pingree, which is meaningful for many reasons," said Scott. "We respect that Pingree trains and employs veterans, as we too believe in training local crafts people to find a meaningful career they can be proud of."

To learn more about Pingree Detroit click here. To learn more about COMUNITYmade click here.