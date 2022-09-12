Detectives investigate motive in Walled Lake fatal shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Sheriff's detectives are continuing their investigation into a Walled Lake shooting, hoping to find a motive.

Investigators say police shot and killed Igor Lanis, 53, on Sunday after he fatally shot his wife, 56, injured his 25-year-old daughter and killed the family dog.

Authorities say dispatch received a call at 4:11 a.m. Sunday morning from Lanis' daughter who said her father shot her and her mother.

Once officers responded to the residence in the area of Glenwood Drive, authorities Lanis came out of the front door with a Remington 870 shotgun and fired at officers.

A Walled Lake police officer and an Oakland County Sheriff deputy returned fire, killing Lanis.

Despite Lanis' shots striking the officers vehicle and a home behind that, nobody else was injured.

Lanis' daughter remains hospitalized and has since been upgraded from critical to stable condition following surgery.

Preliminary autopsy results on Lanis and his wife indicated they both died from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard says when Lanis' daughter called 911, she was unable to provide additional details of the shooting, including the address on the call. Dispatchers were able triangulate the area of the call, and law enforcement arrived within five minutes.

"Terribly sad on so many levels. We're not exactly sure what's going on in our suspect's mind, obviously, and he can't tell us why he started this rampage. Hopefully, his daughter will survive. But obviously, again, the injuries are pretty traumatic," said Bouchard on Sunday in a news conference.