Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot by police after killing wife, injuring daughter in Walled Lake

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Walled Lake man was killed by police early on Sunday after fatally shooting his wife and dog and injuring his daughter.

Police received a call coming from the area of Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake from a woman reporting that she had been shot by her father. 

The caller was unable to provide the location, but dispatch triangulated the area. 

When officers from the Walled Lake Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot and began to approach the home. 

The suspect, Igor Landis, 53, exited the home and fired at officers with a Remington 870 pump action shotgun at officers.

An Oakland County deputy and a Walled Lake police officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim who made the 911 call was attempting to crawl out of the front door.

She told officers her father had shot her and her mother.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been listed in stable condition. 

After searching the home, police found a 56-year-old woman fatally wounded with several gunshot wounds to her back.

The family dog was also found fatally shot. 

The Oakland County Special Investigations Unit and the Walled Lake Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.