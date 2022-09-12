Man shot by police after killing wife, injuring daughter in Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Walled Lake man was killed by police early on Sunday after fatally shooting his wife and dog and injuring his daughter.

Police received a call coming from the area of Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake from a woman reporting that she had been shot by her father.

The caller was unable to provide the location, but dispatch triangulated the area.

When officers from the Walled Lake Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot and began to approach the home.

The suspect, Igor Landis, 53, exited the home and fired at officers with a Remington 870 pump action shotgun at officers.

An Oakland County deputy and a Walled Lake police officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim who made the 911 call was attempting to crawl out of the front door.

She told officers her father had shot her and her mother.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital where she was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been listed in stable condition.

After searching the home, police found a 56-year-old woman fatally wounded with several gunshot wounds to her back.

The family dog was also found fatally shot.

The Oakland County Special Investigations Unit and the Walled Lake Police Department are continuing to investigate this incident.