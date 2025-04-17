Watch CBS News
Temporary road closure slated for part of Dequindre Road

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Part of Dequindre Road in Macomb County, Michigan, will be closed for two days starting Thursday afternoon, the Shelby Township government office reported. 

The closure is for Dequindre Road at the Macomb Orchard Trail Crossing from 5 p.m. Thursday until about 7 p.m. Saturday, as Great Lakes Water Authority crews will be working in the area. 

Residents of Austin Drive and Cut Crystal Lane will have local traffic access via 23 Mile Road. 

After the work is completed at Macomb Orchard Trail, local traffic will be redirected to 24 Mile Road for access. 

Map of road closure posted for Shelby Township, Michigan, in April 2025. Shelby Township
