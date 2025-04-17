Temporary road closure slated for part of Dequindre Road

Child falls from apartment window; Novi public safety bond proposal; and more top stories

Part of Dequindre Road in Macomb County, Michigan, will be closed for two days starting Thursday afternoon, the Shelby Township government office reported.

The closure is for Dequindre Road at the Macomb Orchard Trail Crossing from 5 p.m. Thursday until about 7 p.m. Saturday, as Great Lakes Water Authority crews will be working in the area.

Residents of Austin Drive and Cut Crystal Lane will have local traffic access via 23 Mile Road.

After the work is completed at Macomb Orchard Trail, local traffic will be redirected to 24 Mile Road for access.

Map of road closure posted for Shelby Township, Michigan, in April 2025. Shelby Township