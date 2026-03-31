Deer cull pulls 70 animals out of Oakland County, venison donated to food banks

A regional deer cull program in Oakland County, Michigan, resulted in 70 animals removed during the first year of the partnership.

With the deer cull, over 2,300 pounds of venison were donated to area food banks.

This program is the result of several years of discussion on how to manage a wild deer population that is living among the suburban communities, efforts that included research from students at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability.

The cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield are now working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services on the effort known as the Southeast Michigan Urban Deer Coalition. All three had independently made decisions to recommend deer culls before the coalition began.

Additional communities are expected to join the partnership as the effort continues.

"We recognize that residents have a range of perspectives on deer management. This first-year effort represents one part of a long-term, data-driven strategy to reduce collisions, protect natural areas and respond to ongoing community concerns," the three cities said in a joint statement.

The deer population scenario, some said, had become both a nuisance and a safety concern.

A report to the Farmington Hills City Council in March 2025 showed that 621 vehicles had collided with deer within the city limits during the previous five years. The animals have also become trapped in a swimming pool and caused tree damage.

In efforts to limit "public disturbance and impact on the community" during the deer cull, the USDA Wildlife Services staff worked during night hours and on city-owned property. Meat from the harvested deer was donated to area food banks and processed with the support of Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger. This resulted in more than 9,240 meals provided to people in need.

As a follow-up to the deer cull, the coalition partners made recommendations that included stronger enforcement of deer-feeding bans and expanding access to private land for the effort.

The above video originally aired on April 28, 2025.