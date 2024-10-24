Watch CBS News
Video shows Farmington Hills firefighters rescuing deer from swimming pool

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Fire Department helped rescue a deer stuck in a swimming pool on Monday. 

Farmington Hills firefighters and police responded to a home on Wildwood Trail for a deer stuck in an above-ground pool. Officials were able to rescue the deer by using rope and a piece of plywood to act as a ramp for the deer to climb out. Once out of the water, the deer quickly scampered back into the woods. 

farmington-hills-deer-rescue.jpg
Neither the deer nor first responders were injured in the rescue.   

The fire department says the deer rescue was one of 46 calls it responded to Monday.

