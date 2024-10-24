Video shows Farmington Hills firefighters rescuing deer from swimming pool

(CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Fire Department helped rescue a deer stuck in a swimming pool on Monday.

Farmington Hills firefighters and police responded to a home on Wildwood Trail for a deer stuck in an above-ground pool. Officials were able to rescue the deer by using rope and a piece of plywood to act as a ramp for the deer to climb out. Once out of the water, the deer quickly scampered back into the woods.

Neither the deer nor first responders were injured in the rescue.

The fire department says the deer rescue was one of 46 calls it responded to Monday.