Deer population control plan up for vote by Farmington Hills City Council

Farmington Hills officials to vote on plan to contain deer population

The Farmington Hills City Council is set to decide on a plan to control the deer population in the area.

Officials say a vote on the resolution is scheduled for Monday night's meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at Farmington Hills City Hall on West 11 Mile Road.

The city says the overpopulation of deer in Southeast Michigan has become a concern for residents over the past few years, and leaders have been learning about how to address the issue from experts at Michigan's Department of Natural Resources and the University of Michigan.

According to research presented to city councilors in March, at least 621 vehicles have collided with deer within city limits over the last five years.

The proposal discussed at the March meeting included either the United States Department of Agriculture or a private company finding out where the deer are overpopulating, data gathering, a step-by-step process for removal efforts and food donations.