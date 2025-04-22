Dearborn city and school officials campaign for safe driving practices through new program

A new initiative to educate young drivers will give high school students in Dearborn, Michigan, hands-on experience behind the wheel.

The Dearborn Police Department partnered with Dearborn Public Schools, the Oakland County Police Academy, and AAA to bring a driving simulator to the district's schools.

The driving simulator will be used for a week at Fordson, Dearborn and Edsel high schools. Police Chief Issa Shahin says the goal is to get as many students through it as possible.

Shahin says they're hoping to offer the program annually.

"We plan to get 1,000 kids at minimum through each of these driving simulators at each of these high schools," he said.

Instructors can change conditions during the 12-minute simulation to teach students how to react in the real world. It includes surround sound to imitate being in a vehicle.

"You have to really be paying attention to what you're doing when you're driving. Taking your eyes off of the road for a second can lead to an accident," said David Ceci, dean of public services of CREST at Oakland Community College.

Dearborn city leaders say the simulator will help teens understand the power and responsibility they have behind the wheel.

In December 2024, a Fordson High School student was hit by a driver near the intersection of Ford and Schafer streets. A 19-year-old man was charged with one felony count of reckless driving causing serious impairment.

City officials say the 15-year-old remains in intensive care.

"We're hoping that these driving simulators bring awareness to these young and newly minted drivers to help reduce the likelihood and prevent the likelihood of speeding and reckless driving," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.

A mangled vehicle is displayed in front of Fordson High School as a reminder to students about safe driving. The school district says it provides a rigorous driver's education course through partnerships with private companies.

"When those kinds of accidents occur in a community, it's devastating to that community, and it impacts all of us," said David Mustonen, the school district's communications director. "By requiring students to have the classwork component so that they're learning the rules of the road and the laws of the road, and then also mandatory amount of hours required before they go get that permit."

Help is offered to students who can't afford the hefty price tag of the course.

"Scholarships for students who can't afford the $600-$800 for the class, and those scholarships are made available to those students based on need," Mustonen said.