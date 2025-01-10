Dearborn man charged in crash that critically injured 15-year-old

City of Dearborn renews push to fight reckless driving after teen struck by SUV

City of Dearborn renews push to fight reckless driving after teen struck by SUV

(CBS DETROIT) – A Dearborn man was charged in connection with a collision on Ford Road that left a pedestrian critically injured, the Dearborn Police Department reported.

Mahdi Bitar, 19, was arraigned Friday at 19th District Court on one felony count of reckless driving causing serious impairment, the news release said. Bond was set at $50,000 at 10%. A probable cause conference is set for Jan. 22.

On the morning of Dec. 20, the victim, a 15-year-old Fordson High School student, was attempting to cross Ford Road at the intersection with Schaefer Road. A black Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Ford Road at the time, and that vehicle struck the teen.

She remained in critical condition at an area hospital Friday.

Officers determined through their investigation, including camera footage, that the driver of the Grand Cherokee failed to stop at the red light before striking the teen. In addition, the press release said, speed was a factor in the collision and an "illegal window tint" on the front windshield may have limited the driver's vision,

In the aftermath of this accident, city officials said that they had been taking steps against reckless driving behavior such as running red lights. That stance was emphasized again on Friday.

"We will continue to hold individuals accountable for reckless and dangerous driving behavior on our roads that too often puts innocent lives at risk," Dearborn Policer Chief Issa Shahin said in the press release. "While road safety remains our top priority, and we work through both enforcement and traffic calming measures, we continue to implore the community, especially families and family members, to have serious conversations with young drivers about safe driving habits."