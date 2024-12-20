15-year-old girl hospitalized after struck by vehicle in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Dearborn.

The incident happened shortly after 7:35 a.m. in the area of Ford and Schaefer roads. Police say a black Jeep Cherokee was driving westbound on Ford Road when the driver hit the teen, who is a student at Fordson High School.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital.

Dearborn police say it is working with the Dearborn Public School district, and grief counseling will be available for students and staff.

"Our prayers are with the victim's family, as well as the school staff and students at Fordson, and we hope for an eventual recovery. We continue to urge drivers to pay attention to their surroundings, slow down, and be safe on the roads," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.