Two cars impounded after Dearborn police spot illegal street racing in progress

Prosecutors want mother's communication privileges revoked in neglect case; and other top stories

An illegal street racing incident Monday night in Dearborn, Michigan, resulted in the impounding of two vehicles as police continue to investigate.

Dearborn police explained the situation in a social media post that included a dashcam video from that night.

"As seen in this case, our officers successfully impounded the involved vehicles, and those who flee will still face arrest and serious legal consequences. Our message is clear—dangerous driving will not be tolerated in Dearborn," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in response to the situation.

Police officers on patrol noticed the illegal racing activity taking place between two vehicles at about 10 p.m. near Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive, the report said. Officers tried to stop the vehicles, but both fled.

Dearborn Police pursue one of two vehicles believed to be involved in street racing March 17, 2025. Dearborn Police Department

One driver acted as if they would stop for officers, turning on hazard lights, then sped off at a high rate of speed.

"Due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue the vehicles," the report said.

Dearborn Police Special Operations Officers, using police technology, later located the two vehicles. One was found near Beach Daily Road and Eureka Road; the other was found in Dearborn Heights. Both vehicles were impounded.

Dearborn Police have handled reports of street racing incidents previously, including one in May 2024

"The Dearborn Police Department will use all resources to track down reckless drivers and their vehicles. Vehicles involved in this type of behavior will be towed and impounded, resulting in significant fines and fees. Drivers will face tickets and arrests," the report said.

"Street racing is dangerous and illegal — it puts lives at risk. Our officers remain committed to keeping Dearborn's streets safe."