Video shows police arresting teens for drag racing in Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens were arrested for drag racing in Dearborn over the weekend, police said.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, officers were patrolling on Warren Avenue when they saw a Dodge Durango and Chrysler 300 drag racing near Anthony Street.

Video shows officers stopping the two vehicles, which were both driven by teenagers. The teens were arrested and received citations for drag racing. In addition, both of their cars were impounded.

The Dearborn Police Department said officers will continue its strict traffic enforcement throughout the city to address complaints from residents and improve safety.