Dearborn nonprofit launches free GPS device program for vulnerable people

A nonprofit organization based in Dearborn, Michigan, has launched an initiative to honor a man whose death impacted an entire community.

Yasmeen Hamed is a mother of four, including a son with autism. Ibrahim Hamed, 26, is a beloved community member and social media influencer.

"I get a lot of messages on social media about him and how he's teaching people about patience and understanding of people who have special needs," Yasmeen Hamed said.

When 30-year-old Youssif Naim went missing earlier this month, leading to a community-wide search that ended when his body was found near Hines Park, like many others, Yasmeen Hamed was devastated.

"I was picturing it if it was my son. I think a lot of parents were doing that," Yasmeen Hamed said.

She posted the heartbreaking update to social media.

"I had other parents reaching out to me, or just Ibrahim's fans asking to buy him an AirTag," Yasmeen Hamed said.

It turns out that Ibrahim Hamed has had an AirTag for years. Yasmeen Hamed then reached out to her friends at Blue Hands United for Autism.

"We have to turn this negativity into something positive. We need to help parents that maybe aren't educated on these devices," Yasmeen Hamed said.

That's when Youssif's Guiding Hands was launched. Mona Alaouie, cofounder of Blue Hands United, said the initiative aims to "provide GPS tracking devices for individuals in the vulnerable population throughout Wayne County free of charge."

The nonprofit organization is offering families three different types of GPS devices.

"The purpose of this is more so to protect and also to respond sooner. For our individuals with special needs who wander and who struggle with communication," Mariam Alaouie, cofounder of Blue Hands United, said.

One for Apple users, another for Android users, and a third option that works for both from the company Angel Sense.

"It's important to note with the Angel Sense, there is a subscription fee," Mariam Alaouie said.

Users can also get accessories to go with it.

There are slots for the AirTag inside shoe insoles, watches, pins and hair ties.

"Now families know that there might be a little more security and peace of mind for their individual safety," Mona Alaouie said.

Youssif's family is supportive of the initiative.

"They're very thankful and grateful. They have been sharing the story, and we're hoping that this also provides them some comfort, knowing that his name will carry on and hopefully change lives," Mona Alaouie said.

Click here to learn more about how to donate to the nonprofit.