Body found in river believed to be missing 30-year-old man, Dearborn Heights police say

Dearborn Heights police say a community-wide search on Thursday for a missing 30-year-old man with autism uncovered a body in a river.

Police have not confirmed the person's identity but say the body matches the description of Yusif Naim, who was last seen around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Telegraph Road and Warren Avenue.

The body was recovered in the Rouge River near Hines Park. Police say they are awaiting confirmation from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. The search for Naim was called off in the meantime, as an investigation is ongoing.

The community search started at 2 p.m. Thursday, ending roughly one hour later, after a police drone detected a heat signature for a body found in the water. CBS News Detroit was at the scene where Naim's family members were visibly upset after a police briefing.

The search included hundreds of community members, law enforcement from Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Westland, Michigan State Police, and others.

Chief Michael Guzkowski said the next steps are to start an investigation into what happened and to officially identify the body.

"We have assigned a victim advocate and will continue to support the family throughout this process, ensuring they receive the care and resources they need during this incredibly difficult time," Guzowski said.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. While the outcome was certainly tragic, I am heartened by the massive community turnout of residents, employees, police officers, firefighters and neighboring law enforcement agencies who stepped up to help with the search."