Dearborn man, 20, dies after rollover crash on eastbound I-94 in Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A 20-year-old Dearborn man died following a rollover crash on eastbound I-94 in Detroit Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. 

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, when police say the Dearborn driver drove up on another vehicle in the center lane of eastbound I-94 at a "high rate of speed" and struck the left rear of the vehicle. 

The Dearborn man then lost control and went up the right embankment, causing his car to roll over and catch fire on the service drive, according to troopers. 

Detroit firefighters extricated the man from the vehicle and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, troopers said. 

"One of the hardest responsibilities we have is to notify family members that their loved one died in a preventable crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "We continue to see these preventable crashes due to drivers driving way too fast. Please slow down."

