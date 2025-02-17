Watch CBS News
Dearborn Heights, Birmingham have snow emergency parking restrictions in effect for Monday

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Dearborn Heights has issued a snow emergency parking notice effective Monday morning through noon Tuesday. 

The declaration was issued so that Department of Public Works crews could clear the weekend's snow. The crews worked throughout the day Sunday; but the city is asking residents to not park on city streets for the duration of the emergency and instead move their vehicles into driveways or garages. 

The City of Birmingham also remains under a snow emergency street parking ban through 5 p.m. Monday.

Several other Metro Detroit communities invoked street parking snow emergency rules during the weekend; including Madison Heights, Monroe and Westland. 

