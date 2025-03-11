Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi selected for U.S. ambassador of Tunisia

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has been selected by President Trump as the U.S. ambassador of Tunisia.

Bazzi, who has been in office since 2021, was the second mayor in Metro Detroit to be selected this year to serve as a U.S. diplomat. The latest announcement comes after Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib was selected as U.S. ambassador of Kuwait.

"Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 presidential election to help us secure our historic victory, and I look forward to seeing great things he will accomplish for or nation," the president on the platform Truth Social.

Bazzi posted a statement on Facebook that reads:

"Today, I am honored and appreciate President Donald Trump's appointment to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia. Among the distinct countries I have visited over the years, I hold a great affinity to Tunisia and its honorable parliament members—along with the people I met while touring orphanages, women's career institutions, schools, and a multitude of companies which distinguish the country's rising presence in the region. With my visits oversees, the parliament cohort's visits to the U.S., and the relations we have established over the years, I am excited to return and honorably represent our Country in Tunisia as its U.S. Ambassador. My purpose is to continue serving in capacities which make an impact, promote peace and diplomatic partnerships, which benefit our Country and enhance global relations."

Like Ghalib, Bazzi endorsed Mr. Trump and even spoke at a rally held at the Suburban Showplace in Novi.

Bazzi was recently in hot water for allegedly violating the Dearborn Heights Police Supervisor's Association's contract after department appointments. The union filed grievances and unlawful labor practice claims against Bazzi for what the union president calls egregious wrongs against the department and the city.

The grievances were related to Bazzi appointing two deputy chiefs from outside of the police department, which the association said was in direct violation of its contract and Act 78 of the Police and Fire Service Commission.

Early last year, the city administration and council clashed over the approval of the 2024-2025 budget, putting city services at risk of shutting down. The board voted 5-2 at a special meeting to approve the budget, but not before eliminating $75,000 in overtime for police officers and firefighters.