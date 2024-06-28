Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn Heights City Council passes budget, avoids July 1 government shutdown

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights City Council approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, avoiding a citywide shutdown on July 1.

The council held a special meeting on Friday, voting 5-2 in favor of the budget.

On Wednesday, the city administration said it was preparing to potentially shut down services if the council did not approve the budget by June 30. 

A few days before the meeting, council members and Mayor Bill Bazzi blamed each other for the budget's failure to be approved. Bazzi accused the council of trying to grant raises for certain people and demanded confidential information on employees; however, the council claimed that the administration was withholding information that was needed to approve the budget.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.