Dearborn Heights City Council passes budget, avoids July 1 government shutdown

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Heights City Council approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, avoiding a citywide shutdown on July 1.

The council held a special meeting on Friday, voting 5-2 in favor of the budget.

On Wednesday, the city administration said it was preparing to potentially shut down services if the council did not approve the budget by June 30.

A few days before the meeting, council members and Mayor Bill Bazzi blamed each other for the budget's failure to be approved. Bazzi accused the council of trying to grant raises for certain people and demanded confidential information on employees; however, the council claimed that the administration was withholding information that was needed to approve the budget.