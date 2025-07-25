Dearborn Heights man sentenced to probation after runaway teen found in his home

Dearborn Heights man given $500K bond after missing teen found in his home

A man from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, has been sentenced to probation in the case of a runaway 16-year-old girl who was found in his apartment in April.

In June, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Kamal Abou Darwiche, 62, of Dearborn Heights, with child sexually abusive activity, controlled substance – delivery of marijuana to a minor and harboring a runaway.

Darwiche pleaded guilty on July 17 to child sexually abusive activity and harboring a runaway. The marijuana charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.

The teenager, who is also from Dearborn Heights, was reported missing as a runaway from Vista Maria, a residential facility for young women, on March 14. The case got a lot of public attention, and with that, a number of tips on her possible whereabouts.

Officers eventually located the girl at an apartment on Inkster Road in Dearborn Heights on April 13. Shortly after the teen was located and placed in protective custody, Darwiche was also found and taken into law enforcement custody.

The prosecutor's office alleged that the girl was kept in his home from March 17 to April 23 and that she was sexually assaulted during that time.

Darwiche was sentenced Friday to three years of probation, and he must register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to have no contact with the teen. The judge recommended that Darwiche receive psychological screening and treatment, as well as sex offender counseling and treatment.

Appearing via Zoom Friday, Darwiche declined to give a statement before a judge read his sentencing.