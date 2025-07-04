Man charged with OWI after deadly ATV rollover crash in northern Michigan

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

Teen killed, Detroit police officer injured in shooting and more top stories

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after an off-road vehicle rolled over in Kalkaska County, police said.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. on private property on Inman Road in Springfield Township when a side-by-side ATV carrying five passengers rolled over.

Troopers say none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

One passenger was killed as a result of the crash, while a second passenger suffered a serious head injury, police said. A third passenger broke an arm.

The driver of the ATV, a 33-year-old Albion man, was arrested and jailed on charges of one count of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

An investigation is ongoing.