Man, 34, killed in shooting at Davison home; police searching for suspect

Police in Davison, Michigan, are looking for a man after another was killed in a shooting at a home on Friday evening, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the incident on the 400 block of South Dayton Street around 6:34 p.m. They found a man, identified by police as 34-year-old Carl Martell Calhoun, inside the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Calhoun, from Lansing, Michigan, died at the scene.

Investigators said there was a "disturbance" between Calhoun and another man at that home that led to a "physical confrontation" and the shooting. The two individuals knew each other, officials said. The man then left the scene in a burgundy Dodge conversion-style van with the Michigan license plate FAB5598.

Police are looking for a Detroit man they say is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding the Detroit man's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Detective Sergeant Bryan Illig at 810-653-4196 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245