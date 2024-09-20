University of Michigan protesters speak out after AG Dana Nessel files charges

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana filed charges last week against 11 people after an encampment breakup at the University of Michigan. Those involved want the state's highest attorney to know this won't stop their fight.

"It felt pretty brutal, and it was an extreme burning feeling, and it was something to try to stop our movement," said Sammie Lewis.

Lewis and six others now face felony charges of trespassing and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

"These are bogus charges that these are a repression tactic to try and suppress the Palestinian student movement," said University of Michigan alum Salama Hamamy.

In April, students and supporters created an encampment on Michigan's campus. Nessel says in May multiple safety hazards were pointed out by fire marshals, which prompted the university to clear the area.

According to the attorney general's office, authorities gave students a chance to remove themselves, but those orders fell on deaf ears.

"We have the right to protest, and we will be practicing that. It's our First Amendment right," Lewis said.

Some are accused of pushing back officers as they made their way into the encampment. Some of those tense moments resulted in authorities using pepper spray.

With legal proceedings looming, several legal organizations have stepped in to help with representation.

"I'm personally astonished at the lengths the university has gone to punish students for legal activity," said Denise Heberle of the National Lawyers Guild, Detroit and Michigan Chapter.

While seven face felony trespassing and resisting charges, four others are charged with trespassing misdemeanors.

Hamamy faces the lesser charge. She says that now with the attorney general being involved, it will only bring pro-Palestinian supporters together.

"History is going to absolve us, not you. It is very clear that you are fighting against justice; you're not upholding the standards of justice or morality," Hamamy said.

According to Nessel's office, "All students should know, whether on- or off-campus, in a sanctioned demonstration or an unpermitted encampment, disobeying the lawful commands of law enforcement is a crime, and especially so when you use physical force to counter a police action."

"The students are not the source of the violence; it's the university and their police department," Heberle said.

As the court proceedings continue, Herberle alleges current students involved could be kicked out of the university.

"They are risking everything, and they are not being taken seriously by the people who have the power to do something about it," she said.