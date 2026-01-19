Detroit Lions reportedly hiring Arizona Cardinals' Drew Petzing as the next offensive coordinator

The Lions are set to hire Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as Detroit's next OC, a source told CBS Sports.

Petzing will replace John Morton, who was fired after one season with the Lions. For Detroit, the team will be looking for coordinator who can conduct play calls after head coach Dan Campbell stepped in that role in mid-2025 season.

The Lions have not yet confirmed the new hire.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-15. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Petzing was hired by the Cardinals in 2023 under head coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Arizona struggled to make headway the last three season, failing to make it to the playoffs with lingering injuries in the latest season. Now, Detroit would be looking to see what Petzing could do with star players, including Jared Goff Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Caridinals ended the 2025 season with a 3-14 record and fired Gannon. Meanwhile, the Lions ended with a 9-8 records and was eliminated from playoff contention after back-to-back years in the playoffs.

This comes as Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard inteviewed with the Miami Dolphins for the head coach job.