Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper announces retirement, says he plans to coach

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper announced on Thursday that he is retiring after nine seasons in the NFL and has his sights set on coaching.

In a social media post, Skipper said, "The memories and experiences that the NFL has brought me and my family are hard to put into words. Thankful for every person that has been apart of my journey."

The Lions have not yet released a statement.

This story is developing.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 8, 2026.