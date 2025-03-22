Americans and Canadians hold cross-border rally over Trump administration

Protesters on both sides of the Detroit River are coming together to rally against the Trump administration.

Organizers of Saturday's cross-border rally said their core message is to save democracy.

Hundreds of people were at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit to protest President Trump's rhetoric on making Canada part of the United States.

"That is calling into question another country's sovereignty. Trump has done that with other countries as well; Greenland and talking about Panama and these threats have to stop," Michelle Cook, a protestor said.

Trump's trade war with Canada has many people concerned about the relationship with America's long-standing ally.

"As a state here in Michigan and the city of Detroit, we work with Canadians so closely, and they're so integral to our infrastructure," Alia Brodie, an event organizer said. "And everything that we do, this is a unique opportunity for us to show solidarity with our allies."

The protest was organized by "We the People Dissent" and other activist groups.

"We want to work together, and our country putting tariffs on them is [not] only hurting them, but also us," Brodie said.

People sang the Canadian national anthem before waving to Canadian residents gathered on the other side of the river.

"I want them to see that we still consider them our friends and allies and that we're doing everything we can to change this dangerous rhetoric," Cook said.

Demonstrators on the American side of the rally said this issue is about more than just politics.

"It's really kind of good versus evil at this point, like human decency versus, you know, capitalism and greed and exploiting the rest of us and so basic, foundational values. I think those things unite us and are going to keep us together," Brodie said.