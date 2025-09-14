3 injured, including officer, after vehicle hits police car in Farmington Hills

Three people, including an officer, are in the hospital after a vehicle hit the back of a police car that was parked for a traffic stop in Farmington Hills, Michigan, early Sunday, officials said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Michigan Highway 5 near Drake Road. The Farmington Public Safety Department said it was assisting Farmington Hills officers with a traffic stop in the area when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit a police car.

The vehicle that hit the police car spun and was then hit head-on by another vehicle traveling eastbound. An officer and two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle was arrested, according to Farmington officials.

"We would like to remind all drivers that they are required to move over and slow down for all stationary emergency vehicles," Farmington Public Safety Director Bob Houhanisin said in a written statement. "We are grateful no one was seriously injured or killed in the crash."