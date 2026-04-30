Detroit woman sentenced to jail after crash into house that injured 9-year-old

A Detroit woman was sentenced to 290 days in jail, with credit for time served, as a result of a vehicle crash into a Center Line home that injured a 9-year-old girl.

Caris Adell Wade, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday in Macomb County Circuit Court, prosecutor Peter Lucido said. Wade had pleaded no contest in March to charges of reckless driving causing serious impairment and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. Both are felony charges.

The crash happened the morning of Oct. 13, 2025, in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur in Center Line. Authorities say the vehicle crashed into the bedroom of the home and then exited through the back of the house. The driver then ran off and was caught by Warren Police.

Two children were sleeping in the room at the time.

The 9-year-old girl was thrown into the backyard during the crash and seriously injured. Her 22-month-old sister was not harmed.

Wade is also required to serve 360 hours of community service and will be on probation for three years. She also must stay away from the child who was the victim, her home and the school. Judge Joseph Toia told Wade that a violation of the terms could result in a prison sentence of up to five years, Lucido said.

"This sentence holds the defendant accountable while emphasizing rehabilitation and community safety," the prosecutor said.