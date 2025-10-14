Detroit woman charged for allegedly crashing into Michigan home, injuring 9-year-old

A Detroit woman is facing charges after authorities say she crashed into a Center Line home, injuring a 9-year-old girl.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Caris Adell Wade, 20, was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Wade received a $200,000 cash/surety bond. She must wear a GPS tether and an alcohol tether if released.

Prosecutors say on Monday, Oct. 13, Wade allegedly drove recklessly when she crashed into a home in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur. Police say a 9-year-old girl was found lying on top of a bedroom window after the crash caused her to be thrown from the back of the house to the backyard.

She suffered injuries to her spine, pelvis and ribs, but was listed in stable condition on Monday, according to Center Line police.

Prosecutors say a 22-month-old girl was also in the home but was not hurt.

Wade allegedly ran away from the scene and was later arrested by Warren police, according to prosecutors. Authorities say Wade's toxicology results are pending.

"This could have been worse than what it already is for this family! Reckless driving, or drunk driving, crashing into residences and then fleeing from law enforcement will not be tolerated in Macomb County! We are committed to pursuing justice swiftly for this family and to the full extent of the law without exception," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Wade is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 22 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 29.

Note: The video above previously aired on Oct. 13, 2025.