9-year-old girl injured after car crashes into Detroit-area home

A 9-year-old girl was sleeping in her bed when a vehicle crashed into her home early Monday morning in Center Line, Michigan, according to police.

The crash happened at about 2:54 a.m. in the area of O'Hare Street and MacArthur. Authorities say the vehicle crashed into the home and then exited through the back of the house. Police say the child was found lying on top of a bedroom window after the crash caused her to be thrown from the back of the house to the backyard.

She suffered injuries to her spine, pelvis and ribs, but was listed in stable condition, according to Center Line police.

Authorities arrested the driver shortly after they ran away from the scene. The driver was taken to the Macomb County Jail.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.