Judge grants court delay in Clinton Township explosion case as EPA cleans up site

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continues to clean up the site of the former location of Goo Distributors in Clinton Township, where a deadly explosion occurred in March.

In the meantime, the courts continue to adjourn the case against the owner, Noor Kestou.

"Trust me, I don't like these adjournments. I wish we had it timely," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said it's necessary to allow the EPA to finish its investigation because Kestou's defense has a right to review that information before the case moves forward.

"And if there is something at the EPA gave, be positive for us or negative against us defense has all right under law to have all that information prior to going forward," Lucido said.

On Monday, a judge agreed to adjourn Kestou's probable cause hearing for the second time.

Keston was charged with manslaughter weeks after his building housing Goo Distributors exploded into the night sky. An innocent bystander, 19-year-old Turner Salter, was struck and killed by flying debris. Kestou was arrested in New York. Investigators said he purchased a one-way ticket to China but later discovered he had, in fact, purchased a separate return ticket.

Meanwhile, the focus over the past few months has been to safely clear the site and remove tens of thousands of canisters filled with butane and nitrous.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon has said repeatedly that Kestou had illegally stored those canisters inside his business.

Cannon has also said Kestou would not have been permitted to do so because the building on 15 Mile and Groesbeck did not have the fire rating to house that type of material building due to the structure of the building.

Lucido said he feels bad for Salter's family, who are left waiting to get justice for their loved one.

"I know it's more time on the family, but the truth being said, we want to make sure the family gets through this one time and not multiple times," Lucido said.

Kestou's probable cause hearing is rescheduled for Dec. 3.