Authorities identify 19-year-old killed by flying debris in Clinton Township fire

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The massive clean-up continues at the site of the fire and multiple explosions in Clinton Township on Monday night.

Clinton Township officials identified Turner Salter as the 19-year-old who was killed after being struck in the head by flying debris.

"I am disappointed. I am angry," said Bob Cannon, Clinton Township Supervisor.

Cannon said he is still outraged after learning the building that housed two businesses, Goo & Select Distributors, was illegally storing a large quantity of gas containers filled with butane and nitrous.

"We can't send people in there right now because there might be tanks in there that are full that are going to explode," Cannon said.

Cannon said firefighters are still unable to determine the cause of the fire because the fire is still burning at the base of the building.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Monday at the site of the two businesses.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, what is known is that the clean-up will be costly.

"It's going to be millions of dollars, and we're applying for federal funds. In fact, the White House called to ask if they could help, and yeah, we do want their help because we need it," Cannon said.

Cannon said he is devastated for Salter's family, and he is also worried about more people potentially being hurt or worse. He is urging the public not to pick up debris from the site and collect it as souvenirs.

"It's dangerous. If you do have any materials from this explosion, please call us. We will come pick it up. We'll get the bomb squad out to pick it up. The bomb squad is out here, and there is a reason they are here today. Those are little bombs, and it's not something you can play with. It's not safe," Cannon explained.

The investigation into how this tragic fire happened remains under investigation.

"We will investigate until we find out exactly what happened, how it happened, and who is responsible,' Cannon said.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said his investigative team is also working with police and fire to determine the cause.

Officials say the owners of the businesses have been cooperative.