Clinton Township police respond to massive fire

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is urging residents to avoid the area of Groesbeck Highway and 15 Mile Road Monday night following what it is calling an industrial fire.

Police did not release much detail but said first responders are at the scene.

"We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now. Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity," police said in a social media post. "Debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion, so please stay out of the area and stay safe."

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting police, said evacuations are underway. It's unknown how many people are being evacuated.

