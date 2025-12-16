Counterfeit money investigation results in arrests of 3 Detroit men

Three Detroit men each face multiple charges relating to counterfeit money after an investigation involving both local police and the U.S. Secret Service.

The Canton Police Department said that the three men were taken into custody after a search warrant was served on Thursday in the 17000 block of Salem Street in Detroit. This search warrant spun out of an investigation into counterfeit $100 bills being presented to Canton-area businesses, and multiple reports of similar crimes in other southeast Michigan communities.

Canton police said they worked with the Plymouth Township Police Department, Northville Township Police Department and the Secret Service on the investigation, which led them to a home in Detroit where the counterfeit currency was created.

"Additionally, Investigators linked this residence to counterfeit bills that were passed at nearly 50 locations across eight counties in southeastern Michigan," the report said.

Counterfeit $100 bill reports by area law enforcement departments during the past two months included those in Oakland County's Highland Township, Saline in Washtenaw County and Dundee in Monroe County.

Additionally, an Inskter man was arrested in November upon receipt of $100 counterfeit bills for pizza purchases.

Canton police said the search warrant served Thursday resulted in the confiscation of printers, chemicals and tools that are believed to be used in producing counterfeit bills. Officers also confiscated several firearms, some of which were confirmed to be stolen.

The three Detroit men were taken into custody Thursday and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges Friday. They were in 36th District Court in Detroit Saturday:

Darrion A. Daniels, 26, of Detroit, faces two counterfeiting charges and four weapons charges.

Darrien S. Daniels, 24, of Detroit, faces two counterfeiting charges and two weapons charges.

Renard H. Scales, 25, of Detroit, faces two counterfeiting charges.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 23, a preliminary exam is set for Dec. 30, in these cases, court records show.

The most serious counterfeit charge levied against all of them carries a possible life in prison sentence. They were all issued a $100,000 personal bond, police said.

The above video originally aired Dec. 5, 2025.