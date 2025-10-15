Counterfeit $100 bills reported circulating in Washtenaw County

Another Southeast Michigan police department has reported an instance of counterfeit $100 bills being circulated in their community.

This latest report was issued Tuesday by Saline Police Department in Washtenaw County, and mentions surrounding police departments looking into similar circumstances.

Saline officers said in their local investigation, someone would order food and pay with a $100 bill. After receiving the change back and while the food was being prepared, they told the employee they would return for their food.

But after receiving actual change back for the counterfeit money, the person never returns.

There have been other reports recently in Southeast Michigan. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating counterfeit $100 bills picked up in Highland Township, and the Milford Police Department is also investigating incidents in their village. Those incidents also involved smaller purchases with a $100 bill, and actual change given.

The company or business that accepted the fake bill is then stuck with the loss.

"If you believe you are being scammed, dial 911," Saline police said.