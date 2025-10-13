Counterfeit $100 bills under investigation in Oakland County

Multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills have been made in Oakland County, Michigan, with the Highland Township Supervisor's office urging residents to be on the lookout for the fake currency.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office told township authorities that they have received multiple reports of counterfeit money discovered in Highland Township and that the Milford Police Department is investigating similar incidents in their nearby village. The circumstances typically involve someone using a counterfeit bill to make small purchases, receiving actual currency as change, township officials said. The company or business that accepted the fake bill is then stuck with the loss.

"We strongly encourage all businesses and employees to be cautious when handling large denomination bills, particularly $100 notes," the Highland Township Supervisor's office said.

Should someone notice a suspicious-looking currency note, the supervisor's office suggested trying to keep it if that can be done safely and contact law enforcement immediately.

In the meantime, area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incidents.