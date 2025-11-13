Inkster man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills to buy pizza

An Inkster, Michigan, man is charged with allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills to buy pizza in two Oakland County cities.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Javon Lavell Smith, 21, was arraigned on one count of uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes. Smith was released on a personal bond.

The sheriff's office says that on Oct. 7, Smith ordered pizzas at restaurants in Milford and Highland Township. Authorities say Smith allegedly used the counterfeit money and then received his change. He did not return to pick up the pizzas.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Smith at his home in Inkster earlier this week.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Nov. 19.