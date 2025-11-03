Counterfeit $100 bills passed to fast-food restaurants in Dundee

Counterfeit $100 bills have been discovered in another Southeast Michigan community – this time in the Monroe County village of Dundee.

The Dundee Police Department shared a photo on its social media of a receipt printed Monday from the Subway restaurant on Tecumseh Street and one printed Sunday from the Hungry Howie's restaurant on Cabelas Boulevard East to illustrate the circumstances.

In both cases, a customer paid with a $100 bill for food and got cash back.

But those $100 bills proved to be counterfeit, while the customers got actual cash back as change.

As Dundee officers started their investigation and concluded at least two people were involved in those instances, they learned of similarities to other recent counterfeit money reports in Metro Detroit.

"It is now believed that the counterfeit activity involves multiple individuals using the bills in several locations throughout southeast Michigan," police said.

These incidents include counterfeit $100 bills found after purchases were made from Saline in Washtenaw County and from Highland Township and Milford in Oakland County.