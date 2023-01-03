Costick Center in Farmington Hills hosting blood drive on Jan. 11

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The American Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive at the Costick Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and the Costick Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road.

According to the City of Farmington Hills, all blood types are needed, but there is especially a need for Type O positive because it can be used for patients in other blood groups and patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

To donate on Jan. 11, individuals must register online and enter the sponsor code "costickcenter" to set up an appointment.

People can complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions here, to save up to 15 minutes on the day of the appointment.

Donating blood takes about one hour. Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 115 pounds and be at least 17 years old.

A 16-year-old can donate blood if a parent is present to fill out a permission form.

If a person donates blood from Jan. 1 through 31, they will automatically be entered for the chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. The winning prize includes travel, hotel, a $500 gift card, pre-game activities and more. For more information on this, visit here.

For additional information on the blood drive, call 1-800-448-3543 or visit here.