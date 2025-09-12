Corewell Health in Michigan says it will no longer provide gender-affirming care to minors

Michigan's Corewell Health confirmed that it will no longer provide gender-affirming care to minors, such as prescribing puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

The health system says the decision was made "given the serious risk of legal and regulatory action."

"Like many health care systems across the country, we made this decision to protect both our health care providers and our patients. We will continue to compassionately address the health needs of our patients who are in transition or wish to transition, including providing mental health support," Corewell said in a statement.

Corewell, which is Michigan's largest health system, operates 21 hospitals.

The health system joins other systems across the country that halted such care after President Trump signed an executive order earlier this year ending federal support for gender-affirming care for minors.

The order covers puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgical procedures. It also directed federally run insurance programs to exclude coverage and called for the Justice Department to pursue litigation and legislation. Mr. Trump also signed an executive order recognizing two sexes.

In August, Michigan Medicine said it was no longer providing gender-affirming care to minors after it received a federal subpoena. The hospital says the subpoena was part of a criminal and civil investigation.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Henry Ford Health on Friday to confirm if it is providing such care and is waiting to hear back. The health system has 13 hospitals in Southeast Michigan.

McLaren Health, which operates 12 hospitals, already does not offer gender-affirming care.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Corewell's latest decision is "deeply disappointing." Nessel's office joined other states last month in suing the Trump administration, challenging the president's executive orders.

"We urge healthcare institutions in Michigan to join our office and other institutions in fighting back against the federal government's incursion into personal and sensitive healthcare decisions. These sensitive healthcare matters should not be determined by the government, but by parents in concert with their children and their family's medical providers," Nessel said in the statement.

Erin Knott, executive director of Equality Michigan, a statewide LGBT advocacy group, issued the following statement:

"It is devastating to see yet another healthcare giant turn its back on transgender youth and their families. Corewell's decision underscores a disturbing pattern. Institutions that should be at the forefront of providing compassionate, evidence-based care are instead retreating under political pressure, leaving vulnerable young people to shoulder the harm. "This is not just a matter of policy, it's a matter of lives. Families who once relied on Corewell now face having their care taken away, and trans youth are left with the message that their health and well-being are expendable. Let us be clear: gender-affirming care remains legal in Michigan. And Equality Michigan will not stop fighting alongside providers, advocates, and families to expand access, push back against stigma, and create a future where transgender youth can count on the care, dignity, and respect they deserve."