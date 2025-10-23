Contractor falls into pool of water above Palisades Nuclear Plant reactor, has to be decontaminated

A contractor at Palisades Nuclear Plant in West Michigan fell into a water-filled reactor cavity Tuesday morning and had to be decontaminated.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Covert, Michigan, plant, when a worker fell into a pool of water that is located above the reactor. The contractor ingested some of the

Holtec International, which owns the plant, confirmed that the contractor, who was working inside the containment building, was wearing the required personal protective equipment, including a life vest, which is standard when working near a pool without a barrier.

The worker was pulled from the water and decontaminated by radiation protection personnel. Radiation levels were later detected at 300 counts per minute in their hair, according to officials, and around 4:30 p.m., they left the plant to seek medical attention.

"The worker was promptly assisted from the water, evaluated, monitored, and decontaminated for removable contamination in accordance with established industry standards and safety procedures," said Nick Culp, senior manager of government affairs and communications for Holtec International. "Radiological assessments are ongoing and are expected to confirm exposure well below regulatory and administrative dose limits. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission was properly notified, and a review of human performance factors contributing to the incident is underway."

The contractor suffered minor injuries from the fall and has since returned to work, Holtec International said.

The incident comes as crews recently received 68 assemblies of new nuclear fuel after the plant earned "operations status" in August from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Located along the Lake Michigan shoreline, Palisades first opened in December 1971 before Entergy closed the plant in May 2022. Holtech International purchased the shuttered plant in June 2022.

The company expects the 800-megawatt plant to serve more than 800,000 homes and businesses once it resumes operation.

While Holtec International has not announced when the plant is expected to restart, the operation effort includes the work of over 600 nuclear professionals supported by more than 1,000 contractors, vendors and suppliers.