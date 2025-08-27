Palisades Nuclear Plant in West Michigan authorized to receive fuel, continue restart efforts

The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in West Michigan has officially earned "operations status," becoming the first commercial nuclear power plant in the U.S. to reopen after a shutdown.

"With this transition, Palisades is now authorized to receive nuclear fuel and restart the plant once allowable conditions are met within the approved Technical Specifications," Tuesday's announcement from Holtec International said.

Once the 800-megawatt plant in Covert Township resumes power generation, it will provide enough electricity to serve over 800,000 homes and businesses, the company said.

This process has been years in the making.

Holtec International acquired the Palisades plant along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Covert in 2022, with the intent to dismantle it. But those plans soon changed as customers were confirmed for the power supply. An extensive cleaning, reassembly, maintenance and updating process then began.

"Among the most impressive evolutions now underway is the reassembly of the Main Generator and Turbine, including the reinstallation of our 183-ton generator rotor after extensive rotor and stator inspections," the company said in its statement. "This highly complex work required careful preparation, rigorous controls, and strict foreign material exclusion – all reflecting the strength, skill, and attention to detail of the Palisades team."

A federal loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to assist in the restart was approved last year, with three rounds of funding allocated from that money. A tentative refueling schedule was set. And the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in July it planned to approve the operating license.

The restart and operation effort includes the work of over 600 nuclear professionals supported by over 1,000 contractors, vendors and suppliers.