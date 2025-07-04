Community honors 3-year-old boy killed, sister and mother injured in Livonia hit-and-run

A section of Livonia, Michigan, is covered with memorials for two children and their mother, who were struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

A 3-year-old boy was killed and his twin sister and mother were injured as they were crossing Merriman Road near the Livonia Spree festival area. Police say the driver, identified as 55-year-old Tammy Sandoval, of Mt. Morris, took off and was later arrested.

Sandoval has been charged with operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing death, two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing serious injury, failing to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment.

Police say the incident happened as crowds were leaving the festival.

Curt Caid, president of the Livonia First Responder Foundation, decided to step in after hearing about the incident. Thousands of dollars were raised for the family through the organization.

"This is what we do: we come together. We're a board of 13 and we're all connected to the community," Caid said. "We want to give them as much support as we can."

Meanwhile, the mother, Tia Richardson, remains in the hospital. Her daughter reportedly has been released and is with family.

Anyone interested in donating to the Livonia First Responder Foundation can visit its website.