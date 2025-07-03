Mt. Morris woman charged in fatal Livonia hit-and-run that killed young boy, injured two

A Michigan woman has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a young boy and injured his mother and sister Sunday in Livonia.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, of Mt. Morris, has been charged with operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing death, two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied – causing serious injury, failing to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment.

Sandoval is expected to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday in 16th District Court, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The crash happened near the Livonia Spree festival area, around the time the crowds were leaving the festival. Tia Robinson of Detroit was crossing Merriman Road with her 3-year-old twins, son Khalil and daughter Khloe, when all three were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The boy died as a result of his injuries. Robinson and her daughter were admitted to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Livonia police were able to identify the driver later and took the suspect into custody.

The above video originally aired on June 30.