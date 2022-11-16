Collectible coins, gold jewelry, sports memorabilia among items to be sold in Michigan auction

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction Saturday for thousands of unclaimed items.

Items on the auction block include gold and silver coins, gold jewelry, diamond rings, sports cards, electronics and other rare collectibles.

The auction will be held by Chuck Cryderman and Associates. All of the items for auction are listed on crydermanauctions.com.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, the items came from abandoned safe deposit boxes. State officials attempted to return them to their rightful owners. Everything left over will go to auction.

The list of items for auction is extensive. Along with collectible coins and jewelry, it also has digital cameras and an iPod Shuffle. Sports memorabilia include old Super Bowl tickets, autographed baseballs, and even a $100 bill signed by Arnold Palmer.

There is also an assortment of collectible cards, ranging from sports cards to Pokémon and Garbage Pale Kid cards. There are even a few pieces of presidential history, including a calling card with Richard Nixon's signature and a letter signed by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932.

Inspection of the items will begin Friday at 9 a.m. at the Quality Suites of Lansing.

The auction will begin Saturday. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the auction will begin at 9 a.m.

Payments can be made with cash, check, Visa, Mastercard and Discover.

If the rightful owner of any item comes forward after an item is sold, they can claim the money by filling out a form with the state. They can also call 517-636-5320.