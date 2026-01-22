Coldest temperatures of the season in Southeast Michigan this weekend

As the polar air swings down over Southeast Michigan, we will be getting some of the coldest air of the year.

Temperatures will drop to below zero, with the wind chill factor at minus 15 to minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit, so bundle up.

What is the "wind chill," you might ask? The wind chill is the "feels like" temperature of how cold it feels on exposed skin due to a combination of actual air temperature and wind speed.

As wind increases the heat loss from the body, it will make it feel colder and raise the risks of frostbite and hypothermia. This is all based on the rate of heat loss from the skin, not how cold objects get, and indicates dangerous conditions for humans and animals exposed to the chill.

The best way to battle this is to limit your time in the cold, but if you need to face it, make sure you layer with warm clothing and cover everything you can. This will help you avoid frostbite and injury due to the extreme cold.

Stay warm and stay safe.